A taste of summer - a surprisingly beautiful day! by beverley365
Photo 738

A taste of summer - a surprisingly beautiful day!

Sadly no blue sky but a welcome warmth.

This is a favourite spot of mine which I walked to from the Seine.

France is being rocked by climate change. Yesterday April 6, mainland France experienced a brief exceptional peak in temperatures, which are forecast to reach or even exceed 30°C in the southwest, and 25°C in the northern half of the country.

Apparently "That's around 10 degrees above normal. It's very rare to reach such levels so early in April,"

No matter what the weather is like, I feel thankful & grateful to be close to my sons.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
202% complete

Brian ace
Enjoy the warmer weather with your sons
April 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, enjoy the warm weather.
April 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great street scene. Strange weather.
April 7th, 2024  
