A taste of summer - a surprisingly beautiful day!

Sadly no blue sky but a welcome warmth.



This is a favourite spot of mine which I walked to from the Seine.



France is being rocked by climate change. Yesterday April 6, mainland France experienced a brief exceptional peak in temperatures, which are forecast to reach or even exceed 30°C in the southwest, and 25°C in the northern half of the country.



Apparently "That's around 10 degrees above normal. It's very rare to reach such levels so early in April,"



No matter what the weather is like, I feel thankful & grateful to be close to my sons.

