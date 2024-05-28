Picked with love…

Today was a special day…

Ooo we had such fun romping through the fields in silence.

My son picked some zen,

they are now in a book being pressed for a few book marks… ( can’t believe I still do this…)



I discovered this charming quote:



"Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come, the cooing of doves is heard in our land." Here, the blossoming flowers are associated with the arrival of a joyful season, and their presence is intertwined with the themes of love and harmony”.

Song of Solomon 2:12