Picked with love…

Today was a special day…
Ooo we had such fun romping through the fields in silence.
My son picked some zen,
they are now in a book being pressed for a few book marks… ( can’t believe I still do this…)
I discovered this charming quote:
"Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come, the cooing of doves is heard in our land." Here, the blossoming flowers are associated with the arrival of a joyful season, and their presence is intertwined with the themes of love and harmony”.
Song of Solomon 2:12
I have several books that I have used for pressing flowers over the years and enjoy coming across the collected flowers that I have forgotten.