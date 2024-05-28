Previous
Picked with love… by beverley365
267 / 365

Picked with love…

Today was a special day…
Ooo we had such fun romping through the fields in silence.
My son picked some zen,
they are now in a book being pressed for a few book marks… ( can’t believe I still do this…)

I discovered this charming quote:

"Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come, the cooing of doves is heard in our land." Here, the blossoming flowers are associated with the arrival of a joyful season, and their presence is intertwined with the themes of love and harmony”.
Song of Solomon 2:12
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely ace
They look so lovely as they are.
I have several books that I have used for pressing flowers over the years and enjoy coming across the collected flowers that I have forgotten.
May 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
How lovely! My friends mum used to do that.
May 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
How nice they will be turned into bookmarks.
May 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
