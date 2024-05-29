Taking a walk through the fields…

Life is a collection of moments, shared moments are priceless.



I’m so happy to be living close to my sons.

To feel their happiness and be part of an exciting new project, oh boy it’s super exciting and

life changing.



Early start this morning, I’ve got very behind with work so today I have a clear focus…

I also have a new project to begin…



My mats waiting… morning yoga inspires me and wakes up my mind & body…



Also helps with my on going passion for croissants & baguettes…