Taking a walk through the fields… by beverley365
268 / 365

Taking a walk through the fields…

Life is a collection of moments, shared moments are priceless.

I’m so happy to be living close to my sons.
To feel their happiness and be part of an exciting new project, oh boy it’s super exciting and
life changing.

Early start this morning, I’ve got very behind with work so today I have a clear focus…
I also have a new project to begin…

My mats waiting… morning yoga inspires me and wakes up my mind & body…

Also helps with my on going passion for croissants & baguettes…
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
May 29th, 2024  
