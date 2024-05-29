Sign up
Previous
268 / 365
Taking a walk through the fields…
Life is a collection of moments, shared moments are priceless.
I’m so happy to be living close to my sons.
To feel their happiness and be part of an exciting new project, oh boy it’s super exciting and
life changing.
Early start this morning, I’ve got very behind with work so today I have a clear focus…
I also have a new project to begin…
My mats waiting… morning yoga inspires me and wakes up my mind & body…
Also helps with my on going passion for croissants & baguettes…
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
May 29th, 2024
