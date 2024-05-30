Previous
A smiley happy welcome for every customer who walks through the door, the owners meet & greet everyone. by beverley365
A smiley happy welcome for every customer who walks through the door, the owners meet & greet everyone.

It’s a magical boulangerie for sure, I have to say the entire team truly ‘Love’ working here and are a big family.

I spent Tuesday afternoon making chocolate brioche while my son made the pastry for the croisants which I’ll make this afternoon…

He doesn’t stop from the moment her arrives till leaving, apart from a lunch break where they all sit together and have a fresh healthy cooked ‘déjeuner… I’m very happy… boys need to eat & the girls of course. and me sometimes …

I love learning this newness, and now on arrival
‘just do it’.

Susan Wakely ace
How lovely to be greeted by such happy smiling people.
May 30th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely, happy comment including delicious food is the best today!
May 30th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Wow, those super huge rye bread. I wish I was the customer.
May 30th, 2024  
Wylie ace
what a fantastic experience, and learning to make proper croissants!
May 30th, 2024  
