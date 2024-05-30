A smiley happy welcome for every customer who walks through the door, the owners meet & greet everyone.

It’s a magical boulangerie for sure, I have to say the entire team truly ‘Love’ working here and are a big family.



I spent Tuesday afternoon making chocolate brioche while my son made the pastry for the croisants which I’ll make this afternoon…



He doesn’t stop from the moment her arrives till leaving, apart from a lunch break where they all sit together and have a fresh healthy cooked ‘déjeuner… I’m very happy… boys need to eat & the girls of course. and me sometimes …



I love learning this newness, and now on arrival

‘just do it’.



