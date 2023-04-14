Previous
First cruise ship For Pafos by beverley365
Photo 423

First cruise ship For Pafos

I ran to my spot to take this photo… well a few … lots.

Day 14 - to have cruise ship, jet ski and a swimmer all in one photo was whew…
a great GREAT highlight.

I discovered it’s MV Artania -
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
115% complete

View this month »

