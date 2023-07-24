Sign up
Previous
Photo 473
butterflies & bee’s love hedge
I’ve always called it the sticky hedge, you only have to brush past it and your covered with sticky flowers.
The heat has made the garden ‘Pop’ into growth
I went to see the pharmacist 10ish… and with my own eyes I saw the temperature was 44’
We were stunned!
Funny because I I felt the sea was warmer this morning.
I had a calm slow day ‘hushing’.
Hushing is the new word for decluttering ha ha
I like it!
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Views
1
365
ILCE-6400
24th July 2023 5:55pm
is
,
hot.
,
hushing.
,
44'
