butterflies & bee’s love hedge

I’ve always called it the sticky hedge, you only have to brush past it and your covered with sticky flowers.



The heat has made the garden ‘Pop’ into growth



I went to see the pharmacist 10ish… and with my own eyes I saw the temperature was 44’

We were stunned!

Funny because I I felt the sea was warmer this morning.



I had a calm slow day ‘hushing’.

Hushing is the new word for decluttering ha ha



I like it!



