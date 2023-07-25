Previous
Revisiting my april view. by beverley365
Photo 474

Revisiting my april view.

The heat is intense,

The highest ever recorded temp, 46.2C was clocked on Friday 21st July at the visitor centre of the forestry department at Athalassa, Nicosia. The previous record for Cyprus was August 1, 2010 when it hit 45.6C at the Athalassa radiosonde station.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise