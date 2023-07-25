Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 474
Revisiting my april view.
The heat is intense,
The highest ever recorded temp, 46.2C was clocked on Friday 21st July at the visitor centre of the forestry department at Athalassa, Nicosia. The previous record for Cyprus was August 1, 2010 when it hit 45.6C at the Athalassa radiosonde station.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
501
photos
27
followers
36
following
129% complete
View this month »
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
Latest from all albums
24
25
471
472
26
473
27
474
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
25th July 2023 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close