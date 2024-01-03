Previous
A lucky photo as the rain stopped for me to a photo, with bonus of sunshine. Perfect by beverley365
I’m definitely a Pluriophile…
I’ve always loved the rain, of course you need to be correctly dressed for it & a good umbrella to giggle under, find joy & peace.


Something quite incredable has happened to me today… to be continued in my other album


Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
