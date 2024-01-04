Previous
Colours speak all languages by beverley365
Photo 644

Colours speak all languages

I’m amazed at how many arty murals have been painted within the last few months, so cheerful and bring a bold uplifting freshness to the streets.

I decided to keep colours in my mind when cooking lunch, a Sardinian minestrone soup - beautiful flavours. ‘The blue zones book is brilliant.

Ooo I have a skip in my step!
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artsy
January 4th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
👌👌👌
January 4th, 2024  
