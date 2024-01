Oooo what a treat 😋

Time at thé boulangerie today, what a fabulous time watching my young son doing what he loves.



The patisserie chef is in the middle of taking exams and these were a trial run - lucky me to be included.

Chou pastry base - the one on top is called ‘religious’ with a caramel cream, he even made the chocolate 98% cocoa…. As I bite into the top piece there’s a caramel crisp layer such a delightful touch. Wow oh wow! Heavenly…

Extraordinary talented guy.