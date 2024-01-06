Sign up
Photo 646
Such a colourful cosy bar…
Le Bon Pêcheur serves the best hot chocolate
Wonderful people watching spot.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful!
January 6th, 2024
