Photo 663
These immediately caught my eye…
Yesterday I was with my son Brett on the site and in his workshop, so much fun! It’s almost doubled in size from my last visit.
These radiators are stunningly vibrant and hip!
Most certainly caught my attention, so beautiful and huge.
My favourite warm sunny colours… which make us smile.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
View this month »
View this month »
Photo Details
Annie-Sue
ace
thought it was an art installation!
January 23rd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Lovely! Didn't realise they were radiators before I read what you said, lor better what you wrote.
January 23rd, 2024
