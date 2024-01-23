Previous
Photo 663

These immediately caught my eye…

Yesterday I was with my son Brett on the site and in his workshop, so much fun! It’s almost doubled in size from my last visit.

These radiators are stunningly vibrant and hip!
Most certainly caught my attention, so beautiful and huge.

My favourite warm sunny colours… which make us smile.
23rd January 2024

Beverley

Annie-Sue ace
thought it was an art installation!
January 23rd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely! Didn't realise they were radiators before I read what you said, lor better what you wrote.
January 23rd, 2024  
