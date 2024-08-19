Previous
Just watching… by beverley365
Just watching…

This gorgeous cat is such a delight, quite shy however curious.

I’ve always loved Mondays the beginning of the new week.
I’ve set myself a target, as I’m falling behind on my plan, nothing like a vision to get to motivated.

“When I let go of who I am, I become who I might be.” – Lao Tzu
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Yao RL ace
Love it. with all the plants around, it still stands out.
August 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
How cute it looks just sitting there.
August 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So cute.
August 19th, 2024  
