Battered, wet and Beautiful…

Yesterday in the drizzle on my way home I spotted some lovely plants with gorgeous happy flowers and this gorgeous rose, so I popped under the barrier and took a few photos…

cheeky I know! but I’m a grown up… ha ha



Flowers are meant to be photographed and to breathe in their fragrance is heavenly,

Ooo they make us happy and inspire us.



Live life through rose-tinted glasses. It’s the only way to be, I know this to be true I’ve done it all my life.



