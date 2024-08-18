Previous
Battered, wet and Beautiful… by beverley365
Photo 871

Battered, wet and Beautiful…

Yesterday in the drizzle on my way home I spotted some lovely plants with gorgeous happy flowers and this gorgeous rose, so I popped under the barrier and took a few photos…
cheeky I know! but I’m a grown up… ha ha

Flowers are meant to be photographed and to breathe in their fragrance is heavenly,
Ooo they make us happy and inspire us.

Live life through rose-tinted glasses. It’s the only way to be, I know this to be true I’ve done it all my life.

18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Beverley

Diana ace
Beautifully captured Beverley, pity it is so tiny ;-)
August 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Thank you for telling me diana, How did I do this? I don’t know…
Can’t change it ..so tomorrow will be the proper photo… happy Sunday!
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
