Rainy days call for extra cuddles. ...

There’s a warm freshness with a fine drizzle this morning, it’s really lovely.

It’s quite morning here surprisingly for a Saturday, so it’s me, myself & I

There’s something magical about drizzly rain and sound of raindrops…

It’s brightening up a little so maybe the children can swim this afternoon.

17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
238% complete

Mags ace
A lovely little intimate landscape. I love the little wildflowers. =)
August 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love how the rain freshens everything up this time of year.
August 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds perfect
August 17th, 2024  
