Photo 870
Rainy days call for extra cuddles. ...
There’s a warm freshness with a fine drizzle this morning, it’s really lovely.
It’s quite morning here surprisingly for a Saturday, so it’s me, myself & I
There’s something magical about drizzly rain and sound of raindrops…
It’s brightening up a little so maybe the children can swim this afternoon.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1218
photos
112
followers
148
following
238% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
17th August 2024 12:37pm
Mags
ace
A lovely little intimate landscape. I love the little wildflowers. =)
August 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I love how the rain freshens everything up this time of year.
August 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sounds perfect
August 17th, 2024
