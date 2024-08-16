Previous
“A lone white rose — where silence speaks volumes in floral language.” by beverley365
“A lone white rose — where silence speaks volumes in floral language.”

I took this photo 18h00 last night, It was gloriously bright hot & sticky.

This morning is another story… the showers of morning rain are welcome.

I’ve got that friday feeling…
Beverley

Bill Davidson
A beautiful white rose
August 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
August 16th, 2024  
