Photo 869
“A lone white rose — where silence speaks volumes in floral language.”
I took this photo 18h00 last night, It was gloriously bright hot & sticky.
This morning is another story… the showers of morning rain are welcome.
I’ve got that friday feeling…
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1216
photos
112
followers
146
following
238% complete
Bill Davidson
A beautiful white rose
August 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
August 16th, 2024
