A new friend watching over us… by beverley365
Photo 868

A new friend watching over us…

Hello Liquorice,
It was the flip of his tail that caught my eye, like his was waving…

He stares widely as I speak to him, I believe he understands and just looks wise.

He’s distant yet close, just watching and sharing his happiness.
I sometimes feel he’s waiting for us to come home…

Very lovely…
15th August 2024

Beverley

Kathy A
I like his name
August 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Such an intense stare!
August 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
I guess that he is wanting to be friends.
August 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Sweet
August 15th, 2024  
