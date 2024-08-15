Sign up
Photo 868
A new friend watching over us…
Hello Liquorice,
It was the flip of his tail that caught my eye, like his was waving…
He stares widely as I speak to him, I believe he understands and just looks wise.
He’s distant yet close, just watching and sharing his happiness.
I sometimes feel he’s waiting for us to come home…
Very lovely…
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kathy A
ace
I like his name
August 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an intense stare!
August 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess that he is wanting to be friends.
August 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
August 15th, 2024
