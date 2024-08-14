Sign up
Previous
Photo 867
A beautiful morning…
There’s a beautiful coolness quite welcome, the weathers changing.
Pretty pink floating flowers… must be planted in pink soil.
A fascinating plant in all different shades dependant on the soil & fertiliser.
I’ve set myself a target for today, it’s easy to get distracted ha ha
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Wylie
ace
Interesting foliage
August 14th, 2024
