Borage: A pollinator extraordinaire

An amazing honey plant…



Oh my goodness this is wonderful to discover…



Borage is a pretty important plant to both honey bees and bumblebees alike, the pretty attractive star-shaped flowers of borage add texture and unique interest in the garden as they turn from blue to pink.

The furry fuzzy leaves and purple portions near the blooms make it a wonderful companion plant that also makes excellent green manure.

also borage leaves and flowers make a calming tea and the pretty blossoms are actually edible, they can be frozen in ice cubes for cocktails.

But its prolific nectar and pollen production is what makes borage an invaluable plant in your garden.



Simply wonderful…