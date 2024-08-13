Previous
Borage: A pollinator extraordinaire by beverley365
Photo 866

Borage: A pollinator extraordinaire

An amazing honey plant…

Oh my goodness this is wonderful to discover…

Borage is a pretty important plant to both honey bees and bumblebees alike, the pretty attractive star-shaped flowers of borage add texture and unique interest in the garden as they turn from blue to pink.
The furry fuzzy leaves and purple portions near the blooms make it a wonderful companion plant that also makes excellent green manure.
also borage leaves and flowers make a calming tea and the pretty blossoms are actually edible, they can be frozen in ice cubes for cocktails.
But its prolific nectar and pollen production is what makes borage an invaluable plant in your garden.

Simply wonderful…
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
237% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of these healthy beauties. Pity your image is so small, I cannot see the details.
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise