The best things in life are free…

A wonderful local initiative that began 4/5 yrs ago is now Inspiration for so many locals sharing harmony with Nature.



The eco natural swimming pool… for all

An opportunity for children of all ages to have free swimming lessons, to share laughter with family & friends, bringing the community together. There’s a atmosphere of gratefulness

Kindness & friendliness.



I walk through this eco park everyday, full of trees, grass and an abundance of beautiful weeds, bench’s in the shade, the families are enjoying their summer holidays for sure.



I’m sooo happy to see & feel this energy.