Previous
The best things in life are free… by beverley365
Photo 865

The best things in life are free…

A wonderful local initiative that began 4/5 yrs ago is now Inspiration for so many locals sharing harmony with Nature.

The eco natural swimming pool… for all
An opportunity for children of all ages to have free swimming lessons, to share laughter with family & friends, bringing the community together. There’s a atmosphere of gratefulness
Kindness & friendliness.

I walk through this eco park everyday, full of trees, grass and an abundance of beautiful weeds, bench’s in the shade, the families are enjoying their summer holidays for sure.

I’m sooo happy to see & feel this energy.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene. Sounds like a great community where you live Beverley.
August 12th, 2024  
Brian ace
Love the POV choice.
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise