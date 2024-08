I adore this tiny flower…

What does the Borage flower symbolise?



In the tapestry of floriography, the borage flower stands out as a symbol of emotional fortitude and joy. Its star-shaped blue blossoms have carried the weight of courage since Roman times, believed to embolden warriors on the battlefield.



I like it even more now…



Not the sharpest photo i know… I took dozens more this morning unfortunately they were not quite awake. I will persevere.