The size of my thumb nail… by beverley365
Photo 863

The size of my thumb nail…

Gorgeous fluffiness…and this morning two have opened, the prettiest blue colour… surrounded by fellow wild flowers and weeds.

Lovely fresh morning, blue sky with wispy clouds
It’s going to be a beautiful Saturday.

Take time to do what you love this weekend…
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
236% complete

View this month

winghong_ho
A lovely shot.
August 10th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I love the way you can get so close - it opens up a beautiful new world.
August 10th, 2024  
