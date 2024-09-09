Previous
Flash back with smiles…

With a week to go until the wedding, I’m filling my thoughts with snippets of joy and happiness.

Of course there’s always a little stress… this is life it helps us grow and think out of the box.

This was our New year, a family occasion with superb sushi ohhh so handy having two chefs creating a little magic.

Even though it’s a grey rainy morning I feel super inspired and ready for my week.

This is also a week to get my ducks in a row…

9th September 2024

Beverley

beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Cliff McFarlane
An exciting time. Hope all goes well.
September 9th, 2024  
Diana
Such a great shot of this lovely looking couple.
September 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
I am feeling your excitement.
September 9th, 2024  
