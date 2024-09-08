Previous
the serendipitous encounter of a stray cat…

choosing to grace your life with its presence even from a distance.

A big mirror maybe, enjoying the sunshine, looking through the window, or just a good spot to catch a bird.

Cute…

"Sunday's simplicity is the root of all inspiration."



8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Beverley

Helen Westerbeke
so cool, love it
September 8th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
What a fun capture.
September 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well spotted. I guess this is a cat burglar.
September 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cheeky cat.
September 8th, 2024  
