Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Previous
Photo 370
the serendipitous encounter of a stray cat…
choosing to grace your life with its presence even from a distance.
A big mirror maybe, enjoying the sunshine, looking through the window, or just a good spot to catch a bird.
Cute…
"Sunday's simplicity is the root of all inspiration."
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
101% complete
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th September 2024 8:05pm
Helen Westerbeke
so cool, love it
September 8th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
What a fun capture.
September 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
Well spotted. I guess this is a cat burglar.
September 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheeky cat.
September 8th, 2024
