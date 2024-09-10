Previous
A special day… by beverley365
A special day…

Last year on May 3rd In Granville on the coast of France, on a little holiday my son said those ‘magic words’.
The answer was yes!

One of of favourite inspirations is Rumi, and I love this quote… because it’s true -

Be fooliishly in Love, because that’s all there is…




10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
101% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely scene, such a great quote too.
September 10th, 2024  
