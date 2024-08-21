Sign up
Photo 874
Pretty flower facade
Every meal is an opportunity to slow down and enjoy the present moment.
The jazz is playing it’s a lovely moment as I stride past.
This place is wonderful for apéro with its twinkling lights and live music.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1226
photos
113
followers
120
following
239% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this popular venue, it sounds fabulous. The flowers are a bit of an overkill for me though ;-)
August 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a popular venue
August 21st, 2024
