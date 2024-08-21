Previous
Pretty flower facade by beverley365
Photo 874

Pretty flower facade

Every meal is an opportunity to slow down and enjoy the present moment.

The jazz is playing it’s a lovely moment as I stride past.

This place is wonderful for apéro with its twinkling lights and live music.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this popular venue, it sounds fabulous. The flowers are a bit of an overkill for me though ;-)
August 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a popular venue
August 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise