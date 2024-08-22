Previous
The Eglise Saint-Eustache in the heart of Les Halles is one of the most visited churches in Paris. by beverley365
Photo 875

The Eglise Saint-Eustache in the heart of Les Halles is one of the most visited churches in Paris.

I was passing so popped in to sit… to manifest positive thoughts for a dear friend and her family.

I can do this at home or anywhere, it was quite nice absorbing the vibe of the place and also people watching, probably doing the same…

I would describe this church as a warm musical empowerment, I’ve been once before a few years ago to listen to a beautiful concert.

It’s so huge it feels more like a cathedral,
I just discovered some interesting history…

The church was built in 1532 and subsequently restored in 1840, and therefore uses a variety of styles: the façade is Gothic, while the interior is in the Renaissance and classical styles.

The organ of Saint-Eustache is the biggest pipe organ in France,
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great architecture and flying buttresses.
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise