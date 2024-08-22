The Eglise Saint-Eustache in the heart of Les Halles is one of the most visited churches in Paris.

I was passing so popped in to sit… to manifest positive thoughts for a dear friend and her family.



I can do this at home or anywhere, it was quite nice absorbing the vibe of the place and also people watching, probably doing the same…



I would describe this church as a warm musical empowerment, I’ve been once before a few years ago to listen to a beautiful concert.



It’s so huge it feels more like a cathedral,

I just discovered some interesting history…



The church was built in 1532 and subsequently restored in 1840, and therefore uses a variety of styles: the façade is Gothic, while the interior is in the Renaissance and classical styles.



The organ of Saint-Eustache is the biggest pipe organ in France,