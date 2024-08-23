A quick click of the camera…

Previous
A rainy morning and sneaking under a barrier to take a few local photos was fun…even though this plant is weather beaten.

In the evenings I’m really focused on putting my hand written life of journals in the cloud, a long way to go however starting was the hardest part… now it’s flowing.

My other challenge is repeating repeating blah blah learning a new language has been so exciting and for me insanely hard.
I simply keep telling myself … you’ve got this

The dream of the French Polynesian islands are calling.
Beverley

Issi Bannerman
Love your dream, and this image!
August 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
What a good dream to have.
August 23rd, 2024  
