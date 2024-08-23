Sign up
Previous
Photo 876
A quick click of the camera…
A rainy morning and sneaking under a barrier to take a few local photos was fun…even though this plant is weather beaten.
Friday already?
In the evenings I’m really focused on putting my hand written life of journals in the cloud, a long way to go however starting was the hardest part… now it’s flowing.
My other challenge is repeating repeating blah blah learning a new language has been so exciting and for me insanely hard.
I simply keep telling myself … you’ve got this
The dream of the French Polynesian islands are calling.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love your dream, and this image!
August 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a good dream to have.
August 23rd, 2024
