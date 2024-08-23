A quick click of the camera…

A rainy morning and sneaking under a barrier to take a few local photos was fun…even though this plant is weather beaten.



Friday already?



In the evenings I’m really focused on putting my hand written life of journals in the cloud, a long way to go however starting was the hardest part… now it’s flowing.



My other challenge is repeating repeating blah blah learning a new language has been so exciting and for me insanely hard.

I simply keep telling myself … you’ve got this



The dream of the French Polynesian islands are calling.