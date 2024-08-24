Previous
Evening delight… by beverley365
Photo 877

Evening delight…

I was in and out, upstairs downstairs, back and forth to my son’s job and all the time walking past our little garden of flowers and weeds.

The roses have a really strong scent and as if by habit I stop and take a moment.

I had somehow managed to rack up a few hundred photos…

Last night I popped down to B’s with a mosquito lotion I made in Cyprus, I enjoy playing with organic ingredients and making my own stuff, so glad I didn’t give it all away…

Brett was bleary eyed sitting at the table going over the design of the staircase… Ooo he’s sooo tired, big sleep needed, so after many many hugs I left, and stood taking more photos in the evening light

When I saw this on my iPad I was Sooo thrilled!

How did I do it? that remains a mystery… a fluke of luck.
Whilst it’s not my favourite it’s ‘got something’
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful detail and light, looks stunning on black.
August 24th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Such terrific light and colour. Fav
August 24th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
August 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
August 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise