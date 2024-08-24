Evening delight…

I was in and out, upstairs downstairs, back and forth to my son’s job and all the time walking past our little garden of flowers and weeds.



The roses have a really strong scent and as if by habit I stop and take a moment.



I had somehow managed to rack up a few hundred photos…



Last night I popped down to B’s with a mosquito lotion I made in Cyprus, I enjoy playing with organic ingredients and making my own stuff, so glad I didn’t give it all away…



Brett was bleary eyed sitting at the table going over the design of the staircase… Ooo he’s sooo tired, big sleep needed, so after many many hugs I left, and stood taking more photos in the evening light



When I saw this on my iPad I was Sooo thrilled!



How did I do it? that remains a mystery… a fluke of luck.

Whilst it’s not my favourite it’s ‘got something’

