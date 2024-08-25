Previous
And just like that…the flowers have opened. by beverley365
And just like that…the flowers have opened.

Yesterday morning was beautiful and so perfect for a whizzy walk even though I was in slow motion! I just couldn’t put my book down.

A little shopping and then … stopping to breathe… breathing in the freshness of the babbling flowing pond Ooo i love it, It’s so fresh clear and clean.

my pain au raisin & coffee awaits me… just another chapter.. our new day begins.

“Water is the driver of nature.”
Leonardo Da Vinci,



Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely
So lovely.
August 25th, 2024  
Wylie
so pretty
August 25th, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful capture and scene.
August 25th, 2024  
Neil
Beautiful view and narrative.
August 25th, 2024  
