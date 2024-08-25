Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 878
And just like that…the flowers have opened.
Yesterday morning was beautiful and so perfect for a whizzy walk even though I was in slow motion! I just couldn’t put my book down.
A little shopping and then … stopping to breathe… breathing in the freshness of the babbling flowing pond Ooo i love it, It’s so fresh clear and clean.
my pain au raisin & coffee awaits me… just another chapter.. our new day begins.
“Water is the driver of nature.”
Leonardo Da Vinci,
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1234
photos
113
followers
120
following
240% complete
View this month »
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
Latest from all albums
353
875
354
876
355
877
878
356
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
24th August 2024 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
August 25th, 2024
Wylie
ace
so pretty
August 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
August 25th, 2024
Neil
ace
Beautiful view and narrative.
August 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close