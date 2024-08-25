And just like that…the flowers have opened.

Yesterday morning was beautiful and so perfect for a whizzy walk even though I was in slow motion! I just couldn’t put my book down.



A little shopping and then … stopping to breathe… breathing in the freshness of the babbling flowing pond Ooo i love it, It’s so fresh clear and clean.



my pain au raisin & coffee awaits me… just another chapter.. our new day begins.



“Water is the driver of nature.”

Leonardo Da Vinci,







