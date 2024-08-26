Just opened in the sunshine…

Last night when I walked by it was closed and pale pink

this morning it’s a glorious mellow yellow with a pink veil.



It’s the only morning photo with a colourful visitor… so this had to be the one.



I took photos on both my camera and iPhone… the iPhone is phenomenal, in every way. I got this phone in may and as my son said ‘you will love it mum’! True

Not that I use it to its full potential… that’s my choice… being discontinued is time well spent.



I have the Robin Hood theme for my sons so I’m always available, I love when I hear it!!!!



Beautiful new week. I’ve got a fun week, lots of playtime and writing.



I’ve already done the serious things super quick yippee!



