Previous
Photo 880
Sitting in the midday sun…
The sun beams were dancing on the roses…
a beautiful sight.
It makes me happy when I don’t have to tweek the photo with shadows, light, warmth blah blah
I’ve done nothing to this one and I’m smiling.
It’s a gorgeous morning, I’m going to be my sons right hand today… Fabulous
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
5
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
26th August 2024 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful Rose.
August 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
This is so beautiful
August 27th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful bloom
August 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture of this beauty.
August 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 27th, 2024
