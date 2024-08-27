Previous
Sitting in the midday sun… by beverley365
Photo 880

Sitting in the midday sun…

The sun beams were dancing on the roses…
a beautiful sight.

It makes me happy when I don’t have to tweek the photo with shadows, light, warmth blah blah
I’ve done nothing to this one and I’m smiling.

It’s a gorgeous morning, I’m going to be my sons right hand today… Fabulous

27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful Rose.
August 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
This is so beautiful
August 27th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful bloom
August 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of this beauty.
August 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise