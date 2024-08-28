Sign up
Previous
Photo 881
Nature as inspiration feeding our creativity…
I was flowing with creativity yesterday, 4 hrs of homework, followed by a delicious brunch in the garden. Them… my me time.
Many years ago I was here visiting when my sons friends were beginning to plant their garden, this garden.
When I returned home I sent a postcard of thanks and it said something similar
to this: ‘he who plants his garden of plants, herbs, and roses … plants happiness.
This is a garden of happiness…
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1240
photos
113
followers
120
following
241% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th August 2024 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Happiness for sure. Even seeing this from so many hundreds of miles away.
August 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
