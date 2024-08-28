Nature as inspiration feeding our creativity…

I was flowing with creativity yesterday, 4 hrs of homework, followed by a delicious brunch in the garden. Them… my me time.



Many years ago I was here visiting when my sons friends were beginning to plant their garden, this garden.



When I returned home I sent a postcard of thanks and it said something similar

to this: ‘he who plants his garden of plants, herbs, and roses … plants happiness.



This is a garden of happiness…





