Nature as inspiration feeding our creativity…

I was flowing with creativity yesterday, 4 hrs of homework, followed by a delicious brunch in the garden. Them… my me time.

Many years ago I was here visiting when my sons friends were beginning to plant their garden, this garden.

When I returned home I sent a postcard of thanks and it said something similar
to this: ‘he who plants his garden of plants, herbs, and roses … plants happiness.

This is a garden of happiness…


28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Beverley

@beverley365
