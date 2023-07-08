Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Makarios 111 1913 - 1977
A Greek Cypriot Politician - Archbishop & Primate who served as the first President of Cyprus.
In his wiki
‘He was known as the Father of the Nation’.
More info to be shared… soon
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
8th July 2023 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1st
,
cyprus
,
111.
,
makarios
,
president.
Leave a Comment
