Mark Rothko 2 by beverley365
174 / 365

Mark Rothko 2

Left 1958. Top right 1963. The bottom right 1948 this was my overall Favourite of his 170 works of art.
The exhibition was in chronological order…
In the early 60’s he abandoned the vibrant colours and entered his darker years… as you entered these rooms you could sense his depressed mood
The last many rooms were blacks, deepest greys and simply dark.

Mark Rothko today has his place as one of the most important painters of post-World War II modernism.

I enjoyed this discovery especially as I shared it with Christian…
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Diana ace
Fabulous capture, 1948 is my favourite too and also my birth year 😁
February 25th, 2024  
