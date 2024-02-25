Mark Rothko 2

Left 1958. Top right 1963. The bottom right 1948 this was my overall Favourite of his 170 works of art.

The exhibition was in chronological order…

In the early 60’s he abandoned the vibrant colours and entered his darker years… as you entered these rooms you could sense his depressed mood

The last many rooms were blacks, deepest greys and simply dark.



Mark Rothko today has his place as one of the most important painters of post-World War II modernism.



I enjoyed this discovery especially as I shared it with Christian…