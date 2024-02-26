Do you believe in fate…destiny?

Celebrating my birthday weekend last summer my sons had serious conversation with me? Mum would like you to come and live very close by, and set up a family business… we all work together! Oh boy…this was a dream come for me.



So on June 7th 2023 I was on route to Chypre my current home & filled with so much happiness.



Waiting for my flight at CDG i tapped into fb to send birthday wishes to a friend, whilst doing this

randomly a message popped up…

‘We would to buy a bungalow in pafos with a bit of land? OMG…’. My flight was called



2 days later I rediscovered this message plus another 3…. on the 14th June I accepted an offer.



Today is 26th February & once again at CDG on route to Chypre to complete -

and begin a wonderful new adventure.

To say my heart is pounding and I’m full of joy is an understatement.



Our destiny…

