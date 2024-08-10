Previous
Shiny fun times…
Shiny fun times…

It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.
Mahatma Gandhi

I’m still focused and slowly discovering, decluttering and cataloguing.

Treasuring flash back past memories and adding them to my journal.
All inspiring and kinda uplifting.
10th August 2024

Beverley

@beverley365
Delwyn Barnett
What a lovely thing to be doing.
August 10th, 2024  
