Creativity, works in progress by beverley365
340 / 365

Creativity, works in progress

The most lovely place to be, to sit on squashy cushions and enjoy morning coffee in the shade.

Today I’m also prepared and ready for butterflies and any other wonder that might appear.

A morning of peace and writing.

I feel inspired and ready for my day.




9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
93% complete

View this month »

Susan Wakely ace
I feel your enthusiasm and positivity.
August 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 9th, 2024  
Brian ace
Enjoy
August 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a calm place
August 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Yes, sounds very peaceful and rejuvenating. A lovely capture.
August 9th, 2024  
