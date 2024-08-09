Sign up
340 / 365
Creativity, works in progress
The most lovely place to be, to sit on squashy cushions and enjoy morning coffee in the shade.
Today I’m also prepared and ready for butterflies and any other wonder that might appear.
A morning of peace and writing.
I feel inspired and ready for my day.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Sharing what inspires me
ILCE-6400
8th August 2024 11:39am
Susan Wakely
ace
I feel your enthusiasm and positivity.
August 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 9th, 2024
Brian
ace
Enjoy
August 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a calm place
August 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Yes, sounds very peaceful and rejuvenating. A lovely capture.
August 9th, 2024
