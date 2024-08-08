Making jewellery on the beach…

Seeing beautiful families stringing the water pearls and semi precious stones in the sunlight at the waters edge with the children playing is a wonderful sight.

I bought lots of beautiful beads to share with friends back home.



It’s 1985 I’m in the Seychelles for 3 weeks which were to become life changing.

( we were able to pay for 2 weeks and get a free week? ) the old days…



I learnt to swim early 1985 in preparation for this trip, so from one extreme to another

I spent 3 weeks in the deep blue… and visited all the surrounding islands blue holes which were idyllic…



The population then was 65,255 on the islands

My first discovery of pure beauty and simplicity



I’m super inspired for my new day…