Previous
It’s in the bag… by beverley365
338 / 365

It’s in the bag…

A little Lucite from the 1930’s

When Lucite first came to be, it had nothing to do with jewelry. it was created to be of use in the war for submarine periscopes, plane windshields, and military aircraft.

However 1930’s was the begining of using lucite in fashion, from handbags, jewellery and household goods…it was cheap as was Bakelite.

Now their serious collectors items. Fascinating!
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
It is also called Acrylic.
August 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise