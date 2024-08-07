Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
It’s in the bag…
A little Lucite from the 1930’s
When Lucite first came to be, it had nothing to do with jewelry. it was created to be of use in the war for submarine periscopes, plane windshields, and military aircraft.
However 1930’s was the begining of using lucite in fashion, from handbags, jewellery and household goods…it was cheap as was Bakelite.
Now their serious collectors items. Fascinating!
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1198
photos
110
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
6th August 2024 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
winghong_ho
It is also called Acrylic.
August 7th, 2024
