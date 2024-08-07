It’s in the bag…

A little Lucite from the 1930’s



When Lucite first came to be, it had nothing to do with jewelry. it was created to be of use in the war for submarine periscopes, plane windshields, and military aircraft.



However 1930’s was the begining of using lucite in fashion, from handbags, jewellery and household goods…it was cheap as was Bakelite.



Now their serious collectors items. Fascinating!