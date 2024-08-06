Previous
A little beading from the 50’s by beverley365
337 / 365

A little beading from the 50’s

Exquisite detail lots of patience and passion needed for sure. An incredible skill…

My son is back from from Munich so looking forward to hearing his news.

Beautiful sunny & cool morning just perfect as I’m speeding through my boxes…



6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Beverley

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful beading, love your focus and dof.
August 6th, 2024  
Christina ace
So much detail and craftmanship
August 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful beading
August 6th, 2024  
