337 / 365
A little beading from the 50’s
Exquisite detail lots of patience and passion needed for sure. An incredible skill…
My son is back from from Munich so looking forward to hearing his news.
Beautiful sunny & cool morning just perfect as I’m speeding through my boxes…
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1196
photos
111
followers
142
following
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful beading, love your focus and dof.
August 6th, 2024
Christina
ace
So much detail and craftmanship
August 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful beading
August 6th, 2024
