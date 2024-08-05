Sign up
A good heart is worth gold…
Filled with history, and spent the last many many decades in a silk hankie stuffed in a box.
It’s time to give it a little love and share it…
Decluttering is both time consuming and interesting… my favourite and only great auntie had some wonderful things.
I began this task mid July oh boy it’s taking longer than I expected. I see the light at the end of the tunnel… whew
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to revisit such things even if you choose not o keep them.
August 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful heart.
August 5th, 2024
