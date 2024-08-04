Millefiori beads… so beautiful

These are from the early sixty’s



Murano glass began in 1470 Venetian

artisans were moved onto Murano Island



Murano's famous glass beads have no equals due to their amazing illustrious colours, elaborate designs, and exceptional polish, making them highly desired.



millefiori beads are hard to come by, this has made them collector items. The beads have been appreciating by an average of 10 percent every year.



The beautiful Murano Island has re-invented itself multiple times throughout history, every time emerging as the glass-making capital of the world,



It’s been an interesting week learning & cataloguing…

