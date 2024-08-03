Previous
little pigeon taking a break in the heat… by beverley365
334 / 365

little pigeon taking a break in the heat…

This sign always reminds me when the fax came out…
they are still widely used around the world,

For a certain generation,in the 80’s that horrible beeping noise followed by reams of paper flopping out of the fax machine will never be forgotten.

This photo doesn’t inspire me, but it certainly made me giggle at my memories…
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
91% complete

