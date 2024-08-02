Such a caring community

I took this photo from the far side of the natural pool facing the bridge … so I could share the other side. The super Fun side!



All nationalities all ages having soo much fun!



This eco park is full of daily activities for all.



These next two weeks for the french holidays its bursting with organised games, creativity, sharing foods, picnics, bouncy castles and so much more…the list is endless.



A really special atmosphere. And it’s FREE!



I’m curious to do some research to see who is behind this… kindness.













