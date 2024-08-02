Previous
Such a caring community by beverley365
333 / 365

Such a caring community

I took this photo from the far side of the natural pool facing the bridge … so I could share the other side. The super Fun side!

All nationalities all ages having soo much fun!

This eco park is full of daily activities for all.

These next two weeks for the french holidays its bursting with organised games, creativity, sharing foods, picnics, bouncy castles and so much more…the list is endless.

A really special atmosphere. And it’s FREE!

I’m curious to do some research to see who is behind this… kindness.






2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sounds a fun place to be.
August 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful to see this.
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise