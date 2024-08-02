Sign up
Previous
333 / 365
Such a caring community
I took this photo from the far side of the natural pool facing the bridge … so I could share the other side. The super Fun side!
All nationalities all ages having soo much fun!
This eco park is full of daily activities for all.
These next two weeks for the french holidays its bursting with organised games, creativity, sharing foods, picnics, bouncy castles and so much more…the list is endless.
A really special atmosphere. And it’s FREE!
I’m curious to do some research to see who is behind this… kindness.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1188
photos
111
followers
142
following
Susan Wakely
ace
Sounds a fun place to be.
August 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful to see this.
August 2nd, 2024
