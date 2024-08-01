Pain de Mie.… it’s all about the crumb.

The crust is thin and exists solely as a protective covering.



Ideal for sandwiches, toast, croqué monsieur and melba toast because the bread is easily cut into thin slices.



Made in special Pullman pans. These are perfectly rectangular pans with lids that slide onto the pans’ tops, sealing in the dough during baking and producing a loaf with four perfectly straight sides.



2 key ingredients to be a master baker - relentless learning from mistakes, curiosity to be creative…

Oh and … the secret ingredient is Love.



I feel inspired to begin my new day now…

