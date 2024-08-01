Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
332 / 365
Pain de Mie.… it’s all about the crumb.
The crust is thin and exists solely as a protective covering.
Ideal for sandwiches, toast, croqué monsieur and melba toast because the bread is easily cut into thin slices.
Made in special Pullman pans. These are perfectly rectangular pans with lids that slide onto the pans’ tops, sealing in the dough during baking and producing a loaf with four perfectly straight sides.
2 key ingredients to be a master baker - relentless learning from mistakes, curiosity to be creative…
Oh and … the secret ingredient is Love.
I feel inspired to begin my new day now…
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1186
photos
111
followers
142
following
90% complete
View this month »
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
Latest from all albums
329
851
330
852
331
853
332
854
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
That looks as good as it sounds. I wish we could get something similar here, all we have is horrible soft toast bread.
August 1st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
They look tasty
August 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close