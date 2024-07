Twisted cinnamon buns… scrumdiddlyumptious

Let’s be serious cinnamon buns are always a good idea…



Christian makes the pastry dough over a 3 day process, he then plaits thin strips and twists them into the bun shape…

they then have another night in the cool fridge… and yippee! at last they are ready!



wake up / warm up and are baked…



Whist still warm they a have a brush of Chris’s compote which gives them a shine and Ooo so much deliciousness.



I hear the rain…a hot stormy day is forecast.