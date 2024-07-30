Childhood memories…

Fresh scones & apricot compote… oh boy a delicious breakfast…



Cooking was a big thing in our house and actually still is, it makes me smile when they recreate memories.



Recently my eldest made a Jamie Oliver mozzarella & tomato pasta which for a long time was their favourite… he would have been 7/8yrs & Chris 4 yrs… teaching children to cook is fun.



Learning from my sons is Priceless… & fun.



