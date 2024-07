6.35am… the smell of creamy butter…

Darling, how would describe the smell of a fresh croissant?



Ok Mum, my perfect croissant should smell of creamy butter, with a light crisp, flaky golden-brown crust that crackles as you bite into it, inside you'll find soft, light layers without any doughiness…. That melts in your mouth



And they do!



The top ones are Almond which are my fav

& bottom ones chocolate… which are also my favourite…