No chemicals needed, let nature work it’s Magic…
The beautiful plants living in and around the feeder pool help keep the pools clean, naturally. I guess it’s the regeneration zone.
I took this photo yesterday morning, not a soul around, the church bells were ringing, the water was flowing, the clarity so beautiful.
What I find so amazing is it’s very low maintenance, the gardeners spend a couple of days a month scooping out twigs and leaves.
People sit on the bench’s at the waters edge eating their lunch, chatting, reading…
Ooo it’s really the most impressive local park.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
