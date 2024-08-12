No chemicals needed, let nature work it’s Magic…

The beautiful plants living in and around the feeder pool help keep the pools clean, naturally. I guess it’s the regeneration zone.



I took this photo yesterday morning, not a soul around, the church bells were ringing, the water was flowing, the clarity so beautiful.



What I find so amazing is it’s very low maintenance, the gardeners spend a couple of days a month scooping out twigs and leaves.



People sit on the bench’s at the waters edge eating their lunch, chatting, reading…

Ooo it’s really the most impressive local park.